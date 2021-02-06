Baconton teen recovers after December ATV crash

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) -A Baconton teenager is learning to walk again after his ATV collided with another vehicle back in December.
14-year-old Elyias Rivera is in recovery.
His mother, Heather Rivera, describes the process Elyias has to go through now when it comes to walking.
“He’s gotta think, right foot up, left foot up,” said Heather.
That’s one of the major realities now for Elyias after he was pulling out of the family’s driveway on an ATV back on Dec. 27 and collided with another vehicle.
According to the Georgia State Patrol’s incident report, Elyias and his ATV were pushed 68 feet.
The teen was airlifted to a Tallahassee hospital, but his mother, Heather, couldn’t go with him.
She said remembers the most terrifying moment.
“And I was within arms reach and there was nothing I could do, and he just looked so far way but he was just right there, and so that for me was the scariest moment.”
He suffered from several severe brain injuries, short-term memory loss among other injuries, and was unconscious for several days.
He was later transferred to a facility in Jacksonville.
On Thursday, Elyias was released from the hospital. The next step is outpatient therapy.
They’re planning to come home to Baconton next week on Wednesday but Elyias will have to travel between Florida and Georgia to continue with therapy.
“I feel better now because when I woke up at the rehab hospital, I didn’t know at the time, since I had been unconscious, I didn’t know my left side would be all messed up. So, I didn’t know if I’d be able to walk again.”
Elyias’ grandfather, a former paramedic, passed away while Elyias was recovering but he said he visited him at the hospital, from the afterlife.
“I said, ‘Dad please tell the paramedic to stop grabbing my arm’ and then, my dad said ‘there’s no one there’ and my grandfather, I didn’t know he just died that day.”
Elyias will celebrate his 15th birthday Saturday and he has a lot of hopes and dreams as he continues to recover.
“I used to run cross country and I told her (my mom) more than anything right now, I wanna get back home and be able to run again.”
Since the crash, many have prayed, called, sent letters, and even cooked weeks worth of food for the family.
It’s something that’s not going unnoticed and Heather believes the support is some of the reason behind Elyias’ speedy recovery.
The family is optimistic he will make a full recovery.
“I wanna thank everybody who’s been supportive for us and for Elyias,” said Heather.
If you’d like to help Elyias and his family, you can do so by supporting their GoFundMe efforts.
Alex Carter was the other driver involved in the crash, according to GSP.
According to the GSP incident report, Carter suffered from no injures.
He was charged with DUI, open container, and no proof of insurance.
According to the Mitchell County Clerk’s Office, Carter entered a not guilty plea on Jan. 20 at the Mitchell County Courthouse and he asked for a jury trial.
On March 11, a “status conference” will be held.
This is basically to see what the county and defendant want to do next, like a plea or a jury trial.
This will be at the Mitchell County Courthouse.
