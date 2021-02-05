Web company challenges couples to diet for dollars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An online company has thousands of reasons to help anyone struggling to lose weight and a challenge to stay accountable to a partner.
Healthywage.com tossing out some major cash to get you and a partner motivated. The website is holding the ‘It Takes 2’ Jackpot Challenge starting on Valentine’s Day.
“If you put on the quarantine 15 it’s like, why not lose it, and collect some of the $5,000 that’s up for grabs,” Healthywage CEO David Roddenberry said.
The goal of the free contest is for couples to lose a combined 6-percent of their weight over a 12-week period. Any team to reach that goal will receive a share of the $5,000 pot. Roddenberry has no idea how big or small that share could be but says money is always a motivator.
“The studies in the Journal of American Medical Association had two groups start the exact same weight loss program, and one group was given a cash prize, and the group have the cash prize, lost four times as much weight,” Roddenberry said.
Roddenberry says Healthwage.com has given out more than $50 million over the past decade. Typically the site deals with weight loss wagers. You bet on yourself to lose a certain amount of weight in a specific time frame and the website algorithm determines your payout if you reach the goal.
Contestants submit a weigh-in video when the challenge starts Feb. 14 and another at the end on May 8. While the money could be a great motivator, Roddenberry says this challenge is just as much about accountability to someone special.
“Having someone checking in on you and making sure that you’re sticking with it and not wanting to let them down, is a really powerful motivator,” Roddenberry said.
For more information on the ‘It Takes 2’ Jackpot Challenge, click here.
