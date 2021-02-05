Valdosta State University ‘fills primary needs’ in 2021 recruiting class

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers reeled in a stout 2021 recruiting class.
The 2018 national champion didn’t have to look far, 16 kids coming from Georgia and 10 others from Florida.
In this recruiting class, the Blazers filled their primary needs for next season.
Bringing in two quarterbacks, five defensive backs, two linebackers, and two running backs.
Head Coach Gary Goff said they signed someone in every position.
He went on to say that was a must.
This year of recruiting was unlike any other due to restrictions and complications created by the pandemic.
However, Goff said they got a few players that they might not have been able to get otherwise.
”We were very slow to offer and very selective, but I’m very excited about the talent that we’re able to get. We got some really good guys from our backyard that we’re really excited about. In a normal year, we may have been in a dog fight for some of those guys. These young men that we brought in today, I do think we’ll have four or five of these guys that will be able to contribute as a freshman,” said Goff.
After starting quarterback Rogan Wells transferred, the Blazers are now thin at the QB position.
Goff suggesting there may be stiff competition in that department, especially for the number two spot.
