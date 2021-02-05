Taking a look at how COVID-19 affected the child care industry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The beginning of the year is usually one of the busiest times for child care workers, but Evangela Childs, the director of the I am Legacy Learning Experience child care center, told WALB News 10, thanks to COVID-19, that’s not the case.
“To say the least, it’s been slow,” said Childs.
Childs opened her doors in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak while others were closing theirs.
“We decided to stay open, but we’ve taken the extra precautions to make sure everyone stays safe. A lot of child care centers, and I have a lot of friends who are child care center owners, they actually decided to stay closed,” said Childs.
But despite her extra sanitary measures, child care, in general, has taken a hit during the pandemic, according to the Center for American Progress. For some, it has just become an unaffordable expense.
Childs also has a theory.
“Even though we take precautions, I believe families are fearful that something could happen,” Childs told WALB.
But Legacy Learning is doing all it can when it comes to safety.
“We have to temperature check, we have to make sure that you sanitize in, we have a sanitation station at the door. If you’re not wearing a mask, we provide a mask,” said Childs. “Every child care center has to do the bleach and water solution for sanitation, but we’ve cranked it up so every two hours we’re sanitizing everything. Just like with washing your hands, washing your hands is regular but we have increased it due to COVID.”
Child care centers were allowed to stay open since the beginning of the pandemic, even when many schools were forced to close.
An executive order by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp early in the pandemic said that essential workers like nurses, needed child care or they’d be forced to stay home. But essential workers alone can’t make up for the loss in child care enrollment.
Child care centers also face higher operating costs during a pandemic.
