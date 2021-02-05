Sweet Grass Dairy cheese shop expands with new facility

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Sweet Grass Dairy company celebrated an expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The family-owned business started back in 2000, becoming the first cheesemakers in Georgia.
Jessica Little and her husband purchased the creamery portion of the business from her parents in 2005.
Little said the support from the Thomasville community has been overwhelming, mainly selling their products to restaurants, resorts and other local businesses.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, she said the company had to pivot to keep that business flowing.
“We’ve been able to sell to Publix and Kroger, and at our old plant we wouldn’t have been able to meet that capacity,” he said.
This week the company celebrated a new 12,500 sq ft. production facility located on Roseway Drive.
Little said the conversation of expansion had already been in the works for a while but the pandemic only postponed things more. Production officially began in the new facility back in December 2020, and Little said she feels fortunate to have a community that supports small businesses the way the people of Thomasville do.
“We are so fortunate to be a part of this community that is so supportive of small business makers, and artisans and craftsmen and I feel so fortunate to be in Thomasville and I’m not sure there’s any other place I’d rather be.”
In the next five years, Little said she is hoping the new plant will create up to 15 new jobs.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.