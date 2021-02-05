Southwest Health District introduces Vaccine Equity Committee

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has formed a committee to encourage seniors and people of color to get the vaccine. The department hopes this committee will help properly inform those hesitant about getting the vaccine.
Jaqueline Jenkins, an epidemiologist with Southwest Public Health, says the vaccine equity committee is working to get the right information out about the vaccine.
“A lot of people have misgivings about the vaccine and so we want to give information, very plain information that may help alleviate some of those fears,” said Jenkins.
In order to do this, they are working with local pastors, senior centers, social media platforms, getting billboards and working with local transportation, as well as creating off-site clinics.
“We want to make sure that any hard to reach populations or most vulnerable populations have access to vaccines,” said Jenkins.
She said that means making sure people know where they can actually get the shot.
“Trying to work with local transportation to see that we can work with them to get people picked up and dropped off to the health department,” said Jenkins.
She said off-site clinics will be a major help to people who may be homebound.
There’s are a limited amount of vaccines. She said while we’re in Phase 1A, plus their focus is on those who are most susceptible.
“We’re trying to put out as much effort to bring more awareness about the vaccine,” said Jenkins.
She said for those who are nervous about getting the vaccine, it went through rigorous testing before it was given to the public.
“People are kind of afraid to take the vaccine because they’re just unsure of what side effects that might happen down the road,” said Jenkins.
Most people experience side effects after their second dose, but this means their body is building up an immunity.
Jenkins said their time frame is now.
In Dougherty County, we’ve had conversations with the pastoral alliance to look at doing an event in February, where we would do vaccines at a location that would be good for the priority population” said Jenkins.
Jenkins said they have already begun some of the efforts and they are working as fast as they can.
If you have any questions about the vaccine equity committee, call (229) 352-4275 ext. 6515.
