South Georgia Tech remains undefeated after defeating Andrew College 90 – 52

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College sophomore point guard Veronica Charles came off the bench to score 19 points in the first half.
Which was more than the entire Andrew College Fighting Tigers scored in the same time frame.
Charles helped lead the undefeated Lady Jets to their seventh straight win, by defeating the Tigers 90 – 52.
Charles ended with a total of 23 points on the night to lead the nationally ranked Lady Jets to their second consecutive Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference decision. The Lady Jets are ranked fourth in the nation and 7 – 0 overall.
Charles was five of seven from the three-point line, eight of 11 from the field, and two of three from the foul line. She also had six rebounds, seven assists, and five steals. This was the third time in seven games she has scored over 20 points.
“We got off to a great start against Andrew College,” said SGTC Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach James Frey. “It seemed like everything we threw up in the first quarter and first half went in. And our defense kept them from responding. But we went cold in the third quarter and they came back.”
The Jets were up 56 – 18 at the half, outscoring Andrew 35 – 5 in the first quarter. It was late in the second quarter before Andrew reached double-digits. Andrew came out in the third quarter and outscored the Lady Jets 20 – 17 but the Lady Jets responded in the fourth and finished the game putting in 17 points to Andrew’s 14 to capture the 90 – 52 victory.
The Jets shot 57% percent from the floor, 64% from the three-point line, and 63.6% from the foul line in the first half. Their hot hands cooled in the second half, but they still ended the night shooting 50% from the field, 52.6% from the three-point line, and 50% from the free-throw line. Andrew hit 26% from the field, 24% of their three-point attempts, and 53% of their foul shots.
Joining Charles in double-digits on the night were: Imani McNeal, Moe Shida, and Hope Butera.
Sophomore guard Imani McNeal ended the night with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal. Sophomore guard Moe Shida and sophomore forward Hope Butera both had 10 points on the night. Shida came up with three rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Butera had six rebounds.
Other Lady Jets scoring were: freshman guard Abby Solway (9 points), freshman guard Maikya Simmons (8), Sophomore forward Femme Sikuzani (4), Sophomore forward Niya McGuire (4), freshman Jaidyn Trevino, (3), freshman forward Tena Ikidi (3), and sophomore forward Sarah Lwambo (2). Femme Sikuzani and Imani McNeal led the team in rebounds with seven each.
Fans will have the opportunity to watch Jets at home when they return to the Hangar in a rematch against USC Salkehatchie at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 6th.
The Lady Jets will host Central Georgia Tech on Tuesday, February 9th at 5:30 p.m., and then the men will play them in the Hangar on Thursday, Feb. 11th at 7 p.m.
The two teams will both play at home on Saturday, February 13th. The Lady Jets host Central Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. and the Jets take on Andrew College at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.