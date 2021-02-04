Rain likely into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with seasonal 60s this afternoon. Rain arrives after midnight and continues through Friday evening. Showers continue Saturday as a cold front stalls and lifts north. Expect widespread moderate to heavy rain late Saturday into early Sunday. It’ll be a chilly rain with highs only in the upper 40s. Drier with warmer upper 50s Sunday.
Unsettled weather returns early week. Scattered showers likely Monday through Thursday. Temperatures rise near to above average temperatures with highs low 60s around 70 and mid 40s to low 60s.
We’re watching the next arctic plunge which may coincide with moisture for a winter set-up across the region.
