Phoebe sees ‘great news’ in latest COVID numbers but still ‘too early to celebrate’

“In the last week, we have seen a 20 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations. That is great news, and it indicates we have passed the peak of the winter surge in southwest Georgia; however, it’s too early to celebrate,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “We know Super Bowl parties, much like gatherings over the holidays, could lead to increased virus transmission, and we encourage people to enjoy the game responsibly. We also remain concerned about extremely contagious new variants of the virus, and we urge people to wear masks, avoid close contact with others and get vaccinated when eligible to prevent those variants from spreading rapidly in our area.”