Phoebe sees ‘great news’ in latest COVID numbers but still ‘too early to celebrate’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s top health official said the hospital system’s latest COVID-19 numbers show great news but that it’s still “too early to celebrate.”
“In the last week, we have seen a 20 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations. That is great news, and it indicates we have passed the peak of the winter surge in southwest Georgia; however, it’s too early to celebrate,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “We know Super Bowl parties, much like gatherings over the holidays, could lead to increased virus transmission, and we encourage people to enjoy the game responsibly. We also remain concerned about extremely contagious new variants of the virus, and we urge people to wear masks, avoid close contact with others and get vaccinated when eligible to prevent those variants from spreading rapidly in our area.”
On Friday, the hospital system released its latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 86
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 18
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,917
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 232
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 58
- Total vaccines administered – 20,583
“So far, we have administered more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines, and we are committed to vaccinating as many southwest Georgians as possible, as quickly as possible,” Steiner said. “We continually monitor our vaccine supply throughout each day, and based on inventory projections, we have reduced the number of first dose appointments we have been scheduling. We appreciate the efforts of our federal and state partners to keep us supplied, and we hope to receive additional vaccine shipments soon.”
