Lee Co. mom, officer warn parents about Omegle

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County mother, along with law enforcement officers, are trying to warn parents about a website they believe predators use to lurk on children.
Lee County mother of four, Courtney Carter, went viral after her Facebook live video received over 7,000 shares.
“Our job is not to be our child’s friend, our job is to protect our children,” said Carter during the roughly 30-minute video.
She’s advocating for a local family after they were scarred by an experience with the website Omegle.com.
Carter wants to get the word out about how the website could be dangerous to your children.
“There’s so much evil prevailing right now and parents, I don’t think are aware of what our children are being exposed to,” Carter said during an interview with WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint.
Omegle’s slogan is “Talk to strangers!” And that’s just what you do on it.
The site brands itself as a “great way to meet new friends, even while practicing social distancing.”
You can chat with people from around the world who have common interests just by typing in keywords, for example, history.
However, there are some red flags, like on the homepage it said “predators have been known to use Omegle, so please be careful,” and “go to an adult site instead if that’s what you want,” which then takes you to a webcam site.
Carter said one of her kids was familiar with the website after seeing it on another kid’s phone, but luckily her child never used it.
“We are allowing our children to be unsupervised on gaming, on social media, on apps, trusting it far more than we should,” said Carter.
Carter said she’s never going to say that her family can’t fall victim to online predators, but she offers up some suggestions that either work for her family or what she’s heard works well for other families.
For example, she said it’s OK to let your kid’s phone charge overnight in the parent’s or guardian’s bedroom. It gives you a chance to check it out, make sure everything’s OK and keeps trouble away during nighttime hours.
Also, she said her family uses the SaferKid app for added security.
Carter also recommends talking to your cell phone carrier to see what they can offer when it comes to mobile security and restrictions.
But most importantly, Carter said you should have conversations with your kids about the dangers of being in the digital world.
She said she has an open line of communication with her kids.
“I also want my kids to be able to come to me and chat and talk and share and so, it’s important to be stern with what the expectation is but to also make sure to open those lines of communications so your kid is comfortable,” said Carter.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office currently has three active investigations into Omegle.com. All of those cases deal with minors, according to investigators.
Lt. Daphne Lindsey with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said Omegle isn’t a site that they’ve investigated a lot.
“We haven’t had a whole lot of them,” said Lindsey.
However, she said on average, the sheriff’s office usually locates and catches around 80 percent of the people that use sites like Omegle, Snapchat and others to prey on kids. However, that’s out of the cases that are reported.
Lindsey said that could be because of a variety of reasons, including people just not reporting it.
She said they have caught crooks in other countries, but also as close to home as Lee County and Albany.
Lt. Lindsey said law enforcement is able to retrieve a lot of information that you may think is lost forever.
However, it’s extremely important that parents and kids are transparent and cooperative with law enforcement when it comes to giving up information and your phone.
Lindsey said once you’re aware of the situation, report it immediately because, in a digital world, investigations become time-sensitive fast.
She said when it comes to catching the crooks “the most important part is that we have a good relationship with who’s reporting it.”
As a parent herself, Lindsey believes kids just don’t need a phone.
“My kids do not have cell phones. I’m not really sure when I’ll have the courage to give them the cell phone because I see these cases every day,” explained Lindsey.
But Lindsey knows that’s just not a reality for most people in 2021 and said she’s not going to tell you how to raise your kids. Instead, she’s offering tips from a law enforcement officer with over a decade of experience on the frontlines.
Lt. Lindsey said it’s extremely important to monitor your child’s online footprint and always have an open line of communication with them, and use downtime, like car rides, as an opportunity to have conversations and teach your children about stranger danger.
“It’s OK to tell your children about pedophiles, it’s OK to tell them about the bad guys who are on the internet,” said Lt. Lindsey.
She also recommends you research the apps and websites your child may be using.
Lt. Lindsey gave us several websites you can use to help protect your kid, which are listed below.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.