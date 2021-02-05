GBI: Man arrested in elderly exploitation case

Jeffrey Hires, 31, is facing two counts each of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons, and residents in Brooks, Colquitt and Thomas counties. He was arrested in Camden County on unrelated, outstanding warrants and then taken to Brooks County Jail on Jan. 27. He was later taken to Thomas County Jail to be served arrest warrants and then served with the Colquitt and Brooks warrants after his release there, according to the GBI.