Editorial: We’re taking the challenge to clean up litter in our neighborhood. Are you?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is not just in the community, we are part of the community.
We have decided to do our part to keep our community being a place we are proud to live in.
Images of litter and trash along our roadways are much more than an eyesore, it’s a deterrent for visitors and business.
We not only decided to partner with Keeping Albany and Dougherty County Beautiful, we again are teaming up with Callie Hughey Walker and Katie Hughey Gatewood, also known as the “Selling Sisters,” for the love of our community.
“That’s right. We are asking you all to pick an area near you to pick up the litter and toss it in its proper place,” Gatewood said.
“It’s easy to point fingers and ask ‘who’s going to pick this up?’ In the short moments it takes for us to complain on social media, or to our friends, we could be the change we want to see in the world and in our community,” Walker said. “Not only is litter an eyesore and a health hazard, but it’s just plain lazy and it is against the law.”
“So, let’s show our community some love by organizing your own group to pick up trash for the week of February 8-14. Every little bit helps, even if it’s just your own front yard,” the Selling Sisters said.
WALB is going to do the same and roll up our sleeves to pick up litter to help make our community beautiful.
We ask that you do the same.
A small amount of time and effort can make a dramatic and lasting change that we can all enjoy.
We are proud to partner with Hughey and Neuman to make Southwest Georgia litter free and a place we all can be proud of.
