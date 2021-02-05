Dougherty Co. COVID-19 Task Force talks vaccines, Super Bowl safety precautions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19′s winter surge was one of many topics on Dougherty County leaders’ minds on Friday.
At Friday’s COVID-19 task force briefing, leaders talked about false information around the vaccine and safety measures for Super Bowl parties.
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas said experts are starting to see a downward trend.
Now, Cohilas pointed out, there’s a higher percentage of people testing negative for COVID-19.
“Our numbers, which were at 19 percent, are now hovering at around 14 percent of the percentage of people that are being tested actually testing positive,” Cohilas said.
Cohilas said one way they can see if the virus is in the community is by testing stormwater.
“It’s an out of the box way of gathering data. We actually test the stormwater here in our community to establish what levels of the virus are in the stormwater,” the commission chairman said. “Now (that) it’s going down, so what does that mean? It’s an indicator that it’s less prevalent in the community.”
Cohilas said the downward trend is from people not gathering and already a possible impact of the vaccine. However, Cohilas said there’s misinformation surrounding the vaccine.
“The COVID-19 vaccination does not actually give you COVID-19. Additionally, the vaccine will not cause you to test positive on a COVID-19 test,” Cohilas said.
Dr. James Black, chairman of the emergency department at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said while we’re seeing a downturn in the surge, he’s expecting a bump after the Super Bowl.
“Make some alternative plans. A lot of our friends were going to get on a big Zoom call were going to watch it together separately. Find some creative ways to avoid large gatherings,” said Black.
Black said they are limiting who can get vaccinated and that they must be part of the zip code Phoebe serves.
“We are not saving any vaccinations. We’re using them all up,” says Black.
Dr. Charles Ruis, director of Southwest Georgia Health District, said the infection rate is still very high and encouraged getting the vaccine.
″When you get your vaccine, you’re helping yourself, your family and the community,” Ruis said.
Each vaccine administered, Ruis pointed out, gets a step closer to herd immunity.
“At that point, the virus simply won’t have places to go. Once it’s inside the body of the host, it’s only got a certain number of days to skip to another person. And if it does not do that, the virus will not replicate. It will not pass on. It will come to an end,” said Ruis.
If you are wondering where you can get vaccinated, you can call the Dougherty County Health Department at (229) 352-6567 or Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital at (229) 312-1919.
Also at Friday’s task force meeting, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the Black community has been hit the hardest by COVID-19.
He wants everyone, especially the Black community, to get the vaccine.
Bishop Fredrick Williams with Gethsemane Worship Center echoed this plea. This after his church was hit hard by the virus.
”I’ve seen first-hand good decision brings life, so I want to encourage all of you don’t take other people’s word for it, but when you read the facts and really get the information you need. You can make an intelligent decision, but I want to say it again I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine,” Williams said.
Williams said everyone should get the facts and make an intelligent decision when it comes to the vaccine.
