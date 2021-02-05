Dougherty Co. Commission continues talks on planned morgue project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Commissioners are in the process of finding the perfect spot for the county morgue.
County Commissioner Clinton Johnson said they’re looking for a property that saves the community money, among other things.
“We wanted to make sure that we’re putting it somewhere that was convenient for the coroner to move back and forth between medical sources and resources and access to highways,” said Johnson.
Johnson said the morgue has been in the making for a couple of years now. The pandemic expedited the need.
“We had the foresight to put this on the SPLOST (ballot) that Dougherty County was going to need a morgue,” said Johnson.
Johnson said many organizations need space and refrigeration this morgue could provide.
“Organ donation centers that need spaces to house organs, that are being donated at the death to health or to medicine or to research,” said Johnson.
Johnson said other smaller counties could take advantage of this new addition.
Commissioners hope the morgue will speed up funeral processes.
“No one wants the body to sit in the morgue. They are supposed to go through a process to get them properly buried in the right way. The funeral homes and those families are going to make sure that those processes are not prolonged,” said Johnson.
Johnson said there are instances where there is a body, but no known kin.
This body would then be in the morgue for a prolonged period.
“And so, the proper burial situation, and the coroner’s office and the morgue kinda all came together, and we decided to a SPLOST project to fund the morgue, but this is in no way related at that time to COVID-19,” said Johnson.
Johnson said they have some good locations in mind, but one has not been decided.
