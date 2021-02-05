Doctors raise awareness for cardiovascular disease in women

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - National Wear Red Day raises awareness on the number one threat for women, cardiovascular disease.
The American Heart Association says 1 in every 3 women die from cardiovascular disease. It kills one woman about every 80 seconds.
It’s the biggest threat, taking more lives than all forms of cancers.
And cardiac events are on the rise in young women in their 20s.
“They traditionally do not seek preventative care or routine screening for cardiovascular disease which is a huge issue. Which is why we bring about women and cardiovascular disease awareness,” said Dr. Sid Staton, Interventional Cardiologist at SGMC.
Dr. Staton tells us men are more likely to seek help and prevention.
He says it’s important for women to learn the signs, symptoms and risks. So they can seek preventative care.
“Heart disease affects women sometimes differently from men. Women do have chest pains like men do for heart disease, but also including for women they can have more incidents of nausea and vomiting. They can have incidents of jaw pains, dizziness,” said BJ Wortman, a Nurse Practitioner at the Cardiovascular Institute at SGMC.
Wortman said some key factors that contribute to heart disease in women include birth control and tobacco, especially when combined. Other factors include stress, high blood cholesterol, physical inactivity, obesity, and more.
Wortman recommends exercising often, a healthy diet and losing bad habits such as alcohol, caffeine and tobacco.
“I could see where people would not want to go to the gym because of COVID-19 but there are other ways that you can get out and be active. By going outside, doing even aerobic exercise of walking 30 minutes a day can help decrease your chances of having incidents of heart disease,” said Wortman.
With the pandemic, many patients have put off doctor visits.
“All these things continue on even with COVID, so you are still trying to mend broken hearts. You still are dealing with the cardiovascular disease, people still need to have that care,” said Randy Smith, chief nursing officer.
Smith says, fortunately, SGMC didn’t have to cancel elective procedures for very long.
But they saw patients who waited to come in, ended up being a lot sicker.
When women have heart pain, most of the time, they tend to think it’s something else and brush it off.
The heart problem progresses, leading to permanent heart damage.
“The message I would give to every woman would be, take everything seriously. Do not leave anything to chance,” said Smith.
