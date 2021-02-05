Doctor encourages everyone to get check-ups and screenings on World Cancer Day

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s World Cancer Day and doctors at South Georgia Medical Center want to remind you the importance of regular check-ups.
A doctor at the cancer center tells us, across the country, the pandemic has caused about 30 percent of people to get less diagnosed.
Primarily, because of screenings being held due to the pandemic.
Patients also do not want to go to the hospital or doctor’s office in fear of getting sick, and surgeries are also down.
These factors have caused a significant increase of people not being diagnosed.
They may have cancer and not be getting treated.
”It’s very difficult for them to come, they have to wear a proper mask, keep their distances, don’t let waiting rooms get full and a lot of them can’t even see their doctors. Their doctors are doing telemedicine rather than seeing the patients face to face and examining them,” said Dr. John Devine, radiation oncologist.
Dr. Devine encourages everyone to get back to their regular check-ups and screenings.
