BINGE IT!: ‘Bridgerton’ delivers emotional love story with high-praised performances

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, we finally have a safe space to sit at home and get lost in the wonderful world of Netflix.
With the restrictions in today’s world limiting our access to movie theaters and other entertainment, streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have seen increases in viewership.
So, why not take advantage of the thousands of shows streaming for our enjoyment?
Every month, Digital Content Producer Kim McCullough will choose a popular binge-worthy show to watch and discuss together. Starting off our “BINGE IT!” series, we are taking it back to the Regency era for a look into the love story and drama of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”
The series is based on the novel “Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn.
The Shonda Rhimes produced show has made a huge buzz on social media and has become Netflix’s most-streamed show with 82 million viewers, according to Deadline.
The show is rated TV-MA, which means it’s for mature audiences and may include profanity, explicit sexual activity, and/or violence.
For the fans that were glued to the screen like many others, you know there’s a lot of drama to unpack.
So, let’s get to it.
Review:
Imagine London in 1813 and it’s courting season for the royal. That means beautiful dresses, galas, balls and the hopes of a reasonable suitor that will propose before the season’s over.
Besides money and royalty, the Bridgerton family is like most families with several siblings. They argue, they joke with each other, but they also take care of one another and protect their bloodline.
In this era, your rank or place in society is what matters most. And for young girls like Daphne Bridgerton, the way you come out to society can ensure a proposal from someone who can prove to be a decent husband and father.
After Daphne gained the praise of Queen Charlotte during her entrance to society, she was called “incomparable” by the “anonymous” Lady Whistledown in her ever-telling society papers.
The gossip of Lady Whistledown is held to a high standard and could make or break a reputation.
Though Daphne is getting the attention of numerous suitors, Anthony, her brother and head of the household after the death of their father, doesn’t seem to be satisfied with any of them. Well except for Lord Berbrooke, the man Anthony guaranteed Daphne’s hand in marriage to.
But if you saw him, you would understand why she doesn’t agree with the arrangement.
On the other hand, the Featheringtons aren’t so lucky when it comes to society. Already not as popular as the other girls this courting season, their father’s debts and taking in Marina Thompson, a “distant cousin”, caused even more stress to the family.
At the same time, Anthony’s old Oxford friend, Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, just arrived in London for business. And not only is he handsome, but also he is not married. Though he’s emotionally unavailable because of his resentment towards his father, Lady Danbury, the duke’s longtime caregiver, convinced Simon to attend the social event of the night.
At the event, suitors were lined up for the chance at Daphne’s attention while every available woman and their mother were on Simon’s back.
After a cute but unpleasant first encounter, the two thought of the master plan to pretend to court so Daphne can grab the attention of others and Simon wouldn’t have to deal with desperate women fighting for his interest.
Though the arrangement is working awfully well, Lord Berbrooke is not backing down. So, he gets a special license to wed Daphne with the support of Anthony.
But Daphne and Simon’s love is inevitable. The way they look into each other’s eyes can make anyone believe in love at first sight.
All of London, including Lady Whistledown, sees that this is a beautiful match.
Eventually, a confrontation in the garden between Daphne and Lord Berbrooke revealed his flaws, resulting in Anthony canceling the proposal, followed by a scandal that marched Berbrooke right out of town.
By this time, the Queen’s nephew, Prince Friedrich of Prussia, took an interest in Daphne, which makes Simon jealous.
It may have started as a ruse but the love and affection are definitely there.
Just as Prince Friedrich was ready to propose, Daphne runs away to the garden, resulting in sharing a passionate kiss with Simon. Something two unmarried people should not do in 1813.
Anthony sees this and loses it. He demands Simon to propose, and he refuses. After an attempted duel, Simon tells Daphne he cannot give her children, but she still demands the marriage.
Simon is now an emotional mess, but the ruse continues and after getting a special license, the two get married and move into Simon’s home.
And might I say, the honeymoon was magical.
During this time, Eloise, Daphne’s younger sister, is tasked by the Queen to discover who is Lady Whistledown. She becomes obsessed with the job, even telling Penelope Featherington, her best friend, every move of the investigation.
And right when it seemed the Featheringtons actually caught a break, Lady Whistledown reported a scandalous secret just after Colin Bridgerton and Marina Thompson announced their engagement.
Back at Simon’s home, Daphne finds out Simon’s ability to have children are not as restricted as he made it seem.
After learning the actual way a man has to impregnate a woman, she uses that against him.
This causes strain in the marriage and Simon vowed to live separate lives but the more time the two spend together allowed Simon to have a change of heart.
Like a true marriage, their emotions outweighed the challenges and love won.
Not for all the characters, but the season left us with a happy ending for our London lovers, and the shocking reveal of Lady Whistledown.
For those that watched “Briderton,” were you as surprised as I was?
To grasp the full emotion and scandalous details of Bridgerton, you must watch it for yourself.
Kim’s rating system is simple and straight to the point:
- 1 - Hard to finish: It may be new but it’s not good. Definitely hard to finish the season.
- 2 - Boring: I finished the season, but it wasn’t that exciting or engaging.
- 3 - At least the storyline was decent: It was good, but the show didn’t pull me in.
- 4 - It was good: The show was engaging and interesting.
- 5 - I was hooked: I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.
Like so many other fans, I have to give Bridgerton a 5.
The romance, the drama, the storyline, and especially the handsome Simon Bassett, had me hooked. The casting for this series was perfect with each star delivering promising performances.
I’m already yearning for Season 2.
Tell me what you think. Comment and share your opinions and tell me which show you think we should binge next.
