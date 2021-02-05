Albany State University signs a heavy 2021 South Georgia class

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After the National Signing Day a lot of South Georgia talent is staying right here in South Georgia for the 2021 football season.
The Albany State Golden Rams adding 12 recruits from the state of Georgia to their 2021 rosters.
Currently, their class sits at 16.
Of the 12 recruits coming from Georgia, nine are from southwest Georgia.
From Pelham to Cairo to Brooks County to Irwin County to Coffee.
Head Coach Gabe Giardina said those players are coming to Albany with a tremendous amount of talent and postseason experience.
He told me between the southwest Georgia recruits, five have state championship rings and eight have a state title appearance.
Giardina said it’s great to have players on his team who’ve won.
”I think it’s a testament to our staff and the relationships we’ve been building over the last four years. And also just the quality of football played in southwest Georgia, to pull all of these guys and to have most of them who have made state championship appearance. It’s really exciting, you know 2021, you know, I guess the season can’t get here fast enough, we’ve been on this fast. But it’ll be that much sweeter when we get to go out there and kick the ball off,” said Giardina.
The Rams return five starters and nine defensive players for the 2021 season.
Giardina told me this season could sport one of their best offenses.
Something else to look forward to is the Rams spring game set for March.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.