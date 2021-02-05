4 injured as Albany police investigate multiple shootings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple shootings that happened Thursday night, according to a press release.
APD reported there was a shooting in the 1400 block of Elva Street just before 5:30 p.m. Police said two males were shot, one in the buttocks and the other in the leg.
The release also said there was a shooting around 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Oakridge Drive. APD said a 20-year-old male was shot in the upper left shoulder.
Police also responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. at Willow Oak Court and Forsyth Street where a 16-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. APD said he was rushed to the ER and the wound appears to be non-life-threatening.
The release says that there is no suspect at this time in any of the cases.
APD is actively investigating all three incidents.
Anyone with any information on these cases can contact the Albany Area Crime Stoppers line at (229) 436-TIPS.
WALB News 10 has sent crews to the scenes of these shootings and we will provide updates as more information comes in.
