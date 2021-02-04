Today and Tomorrow: National protests spur action in Southwest Georgia

“I laid out the rules to the Klan coming from Arkansas and said, ‘You know, we run a pretty tight ship here. I’m not going to allow the racial slurs; I’m not going to allow you to treat my people bad,’” the Lowndes sheriff said. “They called me on Thursday and said, ‘We don’t think we’re coming to Lowndes County. And I said, ‘Well, you’re not welcome.’”