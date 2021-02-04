Thomasville installs additional cameras in school zones to decrease speeding

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - New speed cameras have been instilled in some Thomasville school zone areas as a part of an automated enforcement program, according to a Facebook post by the Thomasville Police Department.
In Sep., new Redspeed cameras were installed on East and West Jackson, South Broad and Clay streets.
Starting Thursday, the school zone area on West Jackson Street, alongside Harper Elementary School, will begin being monitored by Redspeed cameras.
The system will mail out warnings to registered owners of speeding vehicles for at least the first 30 days. Police anticipate that the system will begin issuing citations on March 8.
The system will ticket drivers under the circumstances of exceeding the posted speed limit by over 10 miles per hour during the school day. That’s including one hour before school and one hour after school.
Citations will only be issued on days that school is in session.
Each violation will be checked by a police department staff member to verify the violation prior to the citation being issued.
Police said if the yellow lights in the school zone are flashing, the speed limit is 25 mph. The regularly posted speed limit in this area during non-flashing light times is 35 mph.
