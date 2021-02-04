Technology company surprises Ga. beauty queen with gift of hearing

“I know that there is a stigma around people with hearing loss or hearing disability, but you honestly have to embrace it no matter what. Once you start embracing your hearing loss, you start to believe that you can do anything you set your mind to. It took me a while to be able to believe that but since then I have every challenge, every challenge that I have I break through them no matter what. So I feel like if you start embracing it and you love yourself for what you have, then you can break all those barriers,” said Jackson.