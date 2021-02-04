Senators seek raises for troopers, more public health money

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia’s state senators want to give raises to some state troopers and add money to public health spending atop what House members already added.
They also want to spend more money to subsidize Atlanta’s state-owned convention center and add more money to buy school buses.
Those are among changes that the Senate Appropriations Committee approved Thursday in House Bill 80.
It would amend the budget for the remainder of the year ending June 30. The bill moves to the full Senate for more debate.
Like the version the House passed, it spends $26.6 billion in state funds and $15.6 billion more in federal money. It keeps Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to add back $567 million to K-12 school funding.
