Rain likely Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More sunshine with chilly mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight freezing temperatures and widespread frost are on tap. Look for increasing clouds and warmer low 60s tomorrow. Rain arrives early Friday then tapers off through the afternoon. Briefly dry before showers peak Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Briefly dry before the next round of showers late Monday into midweek. Warmer low-mid 60s gives us a break from the arctic chill. A few showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with lows mid-upper 40s and highs low-upper 60s. Forecast models are suggesting another wave of drier and colder air the latter part of the week.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.