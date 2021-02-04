New election date set in Arlington after ‘voter irregularities’

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new election date has been set in the City of Arlington after apparent voter irregularities in a 2019 city council election, according to Mayor Raymond Williams.
On Tuesday night, the Arlington City Council went into an executive session to talk about their litigation issues.
Williams has confirmed that the talks were about the upcoming election.
“But there is still a pending investigation upon the completion of the new election that has been sought by Judge (Joe) Bishop,” said Williams.
Williams said last week, Bishop set an election date for March 16, 2021, with an early voting date set for the Feb. 22.
There will be six candidates on the ballot, all for city council posts 1, 2 and 3.
Williams said this goes back to voter irregularities from a 2019 election. He said at the time, Police Chief Richard Coleman walked in and found the city clerk opening ballots.
He said so the council decided to have a new election.
Williams told WALB News 10 that the city clerk is still employed with the city and the Secretary of State’s Office is investigating the case.
