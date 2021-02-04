Inmates charged in Ben Hill Co. Jail death

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Two Ben Hill County Jail inmates were charged in connection to the death of another inmate, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Telvin King, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, battery and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of Demetris Lewis, 30.
Collin Smith, 24, was also charged with tampering with evidence and false statements.
The two were charged on Jan. 26, according to the GBI.
In December 2020, the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate an assault that happened between inmates at the jail.
Lewis was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken to Dorminy Medical Center, and later airlifted to Navicent Health in Macon, according to the GBI.
He died on Dec. 19, the GBI said.
The GBI said once its investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
