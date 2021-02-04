GBI renews call for wanted South Ga. murder suspect

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Kentravious Gardner is still wanted for murder and aggravated assault stemming from an incident in Camilla, on September 25, 2020, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Gardner is wanted on malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gardner is wanted in connection to the death of Justin West, 32.
He was last seen in Camilla, but his current whereabouts are unknown, according to the GBI.
The United States Marshals Service is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
The GBI said you should not approach Gardner, because he may be armed, and is considered dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can be made via the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477 or on their website.
