Car crashes into Albany cleaners

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A car ran into the Village Cleaners on Whispering Pines in Albany Wednesday night, according to Battalion Chief Kevin Price with the Albany Fire Department.
Price said no one was injured in the accident. He also told WALB News 10 that it appears the driver was pulling into the front of the Village Cleaners and confused the brake and the gas pedals and went into the building.
According to Price, the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Price said the Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating this accident.
WALB has reached out to APD for more information and we will provide updates as details come in.
