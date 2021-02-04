Arlington police chief terminated, council seeks interim

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday night, Arlington’s City Council decided to uphold Police Chief Cora Baker’s termination and proceed with giving her a letter, notifying her of their decision.
It came down to a 4 to 2 vote, according to Arlington Mayor Raymond Williams.
Baker, 39, was arrested in December for aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
She was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, which stems from a Dec. 3 grand jury indictment out of Baker County, according to the GBI.
The GBI said the incident involved Baker and Timothy Hatten.
At the time of the incident, Baker was a deputy with the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI reported.
Hatten was also indicted by a Baker County grand jury, according to the GBI, on aggravated assault, false imprisonment charges
Williams said the council decided to let Baker go because the city couldn’t afford to pay her while she was on leave.
During the meeting, the council voted to go ahead and advertise for a new police chief.
Williams said the council voted to place Leary Police Chief LaKeisha Fleming as the Arlington interim police chief for the time being, however, she will continue her role in Leary.
It’s still unconfirmed if she will take the position.
Fleming is no stranger to the interim Arlington police chief position. She was named Arlington’s interim police chief back in the summer of 2019.
Mayor Williams said there wasn’t anyone within the Arlington Police Department to move up into the interim role because of limited staffing at the department. That’s why the council also voted to start the search for more police during Tuesday’s meeting.
Williams said the investigation into Baker is a closed case, however, that’s not the case at the district attorney’s office.
According to GBI, the case has been turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit where it will be prosecuted.
WALB News 10 has reached out to the district attorney’s office to learn where this case stands now more than a month after Baker’s arrest, but we’ve yet to reach them.
We’ve also tried to reach out to Baker for comment but have been unable to reach her.
With limited staffing at the Arlington Police Department, how will this impact law enforcement coverage?
Arlington is actually split between both Early and Calhoun counties.
Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton said with no full-time police chief in Arlington, it’s putting a little strain on the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Hilton said they will try to have deputies in the area at night patrolling, and you can still call 911 and it will go to either the Early County or Calhoun County call center depending on where you are in the area.
He said not having a full-time police chief will cause a delay in response time.
Early County Sheriff William Price said he doesn’t see them being impacted by the police chief’s termination.
