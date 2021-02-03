What you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

“This year, or these past couple of years actually I guess, starting in December of 2019, we just happen to have this one variant that particularly was more deadly than previous variants and it was also more contagious than the previous variants. But we have seen this kind of things in the past. We hear people talking about SARS and people talking about MERS, which is a middle eastern respiratory syndrome, those illnesses are very similar. So, we know there are these mutations over time,” said Dr. Dawson.