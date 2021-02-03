What you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed Tuesday there are 19 cases of the COVID-19 variant in the Peach State.
It’s the same one first discovered in South Africa, then other countries.
“Where is the virus mutating and changing over time, so are we,” said Dr. Brian Dawson, South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) chief medical officer said.
Dawson said the coronavirus has been around for years, and that it’s a virus continuing to mutate.
“This year, or these past couple of years actually I guess, starting in December of 2019, we just happen to have this one variant that particularly was more deadly than previous variants and it was also more contagious than the previous variants. But we have seen this kind of things in the past. We hear people talking about SARS and people talking about MERS, which is a middle eastern respiratory syndrome, those illnesses are very similar. So, we know there are these mutations over time,” said Dr. Dawson.
DPH said this new strain has been found in Georgians between ages of 15-61.
The cases are in the metro Atlanta area.
“Just by the fact of just it being and an airborne spread virus, it looks like this one can be a 20-30 percent more contagious,” said Dawson.
The good news is, the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna appear to work against it.
“But, we always continuously watch and we continuously try to feed information back so if need be as a health care system, we can work with the producers of the vaccines to come up with a new vaccine if need be to attack this as necessary. But my understanding is, we should still be in good shape with what we have right now,” said Dawson.
Dawson emphasized the importance of continuing to wear face masks, social distancing, and washing hands regularly. Also for those that qualify, get vaccinated.
Currently, Dawson pointed out, there’s a downward trend in hospitalizations at SGMC.
They’re taking this time to prepare in the event of another virus spike.
Under President Biden’s proclamation, people from South Africa, the U.K., Brazil, China and Iran are not allowed into the U.S.
