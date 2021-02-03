SGTC Foundation gets $12,500 donation for scholarships, student competition teams

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford (left) is shown above accepting a check from David Aycock with Gene Haas (center) for the SGTC Precision Machining and Manufacturing Program. Chad Brown, SGTC precision machining and manufacturing instructor, (right) is also shown. (Source: South Georgia Technical College)
By WALB News Team | February 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 3:10 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Gene Haas Foundation has donated $12,500 dollars to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation.

This donation will support precision machining and manufacturing scholarships, and student competition teams, highlighting manufacturing programs such as Skills USA and Society of Automotive Engineers teams.

Haas Automation, which manufactures economical and reliable machine tools, is known as America’s Machine Tool Builder.

Gene Haas founded Haas Automation in 1983 and this company is currently the largest machine tool builder in the western world.

