New details surrounding 2016 Irwin Co. School sexual assault released

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is learning new details surrounding a man’s connection to Irwin County Schools after he was charged with rape and child molestation charges stemming from a 2016 incident at a school in the district.
On Wednesday, Irwin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Thad Clayton said Vickers was not an official employee with the school system but worked at the Irwin County recreation department.
“But as a rec department organizer, we have contracted him to do some community coaching over the years. At present, he’s not participating with us at all. He served as a football community coach, a basketball community coach, as well as maintaining ball fields as part of his prior job with the county,” Clayton said.
When the school system learned of the investigation, Clayton said Vickers was asked not to be on campus until things progressed.
“We told him to stay off all campuses throughout Irwin County schools, period. What he was doing at the time when we were made aware that there were accusations, he was being a community coach for basketball,” Clayton said. “So, as a part of what would normally be an investigation, something of a serious nature, we took all necessary steps to protect students and staff and the greater community.”
Clayton said Vickers was a community coach for at least 10 years.
“I knew Vickers personally because I’ve been at all games for the last 16 or 17 years in Irwin County. I’ve had many conversations on sidelines, in the gym, in other places where we had basketball and football,” Clayton said. “I was devastated when I heard the news. One you don’t want to believe that any acts could’ve occurred and I don’t know what law enforcement knows, other than the charges. You don’t want to believe atrocities if it’s been that way that happened, but I’m devastated because it’s not anything I would’ve expected out of Coach Vick.”
Vickers was taken to the Irwin County Detention Center when he was arrested.
