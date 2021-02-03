National Park Service implements federal face mask requirement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Park Service (NPS) announced they are immediately implementing a face mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors.
NPS said the change is in an effort to protect the health of those who work, live and visit national parks and their facilities and also in support of President Joe Biden’s executive order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask‐Wearing.
At Andersonville National Historic Site, Jimmy Carter National Historical Park and Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities.
Masks are also required on NPS‐managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including at the following locations:
- Andersonville: grounds (including National Cemetery) and site restrooms
- Jimmy Carter: Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm buildings and grounds, Plains Depot and grounds, Plains High School grounds
- Ocmulgee Mounds: grounds, visitor center, and Earth Lodge
The public can find information about the requirement on the park system’s website and on signs throughout the parks.
In addition, the following public health measures and temporary closures remain in effect:
- Andersonville: POW Museum remains closed.
- Jimmy Carter: Plains High School and restrooms remain closed.
- Ocmulgee Mounds: The visitor center and Earth Lodge closed Monday‐Thursday.
“Working with public health officials and following the latest science and guidance, we can make national parks safer for employees, visitors and partners,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “We will continue to evaluate operations and make appropriate modifications to visitor services as needed.”
