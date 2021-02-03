Nashville council holds executive session on interim manager

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Nashville City Council held an executive session Tuesday night.
Mayor Taylor Scarbrough remains in his role and presided over the meeting after a Berrien County grand jury indicted him on multiple counts of theft.
WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint talked to the mayor just before the meeting and asked if the executive session was going to just be about finding a replacement for the city manager after the previous city manager resigned.
“That is correct,” Scarbrough responded.
The mayor said the council only discussed the interim city manager position during Tuesday’s executive session and no actions were taken.
Scarbrough is still on the job after WALB was notified on Tuesday by the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office that the 56-year-old mayor was indicted on multiple theft charges in connection to an August 2020 incident. He was indicted on theft by conversion and theft by deception charges.
The incident, which was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, involved a damaged excavator.
Scarbrough told us on Tuesday, his legal team advised him to not comment on the matter. However, he was eager to talk about the next steps towards finding a new city manager.
“Mayor and council are meeting to discuss a position with a possible interim city manager candidate,” said Scarbrough. “City manager resigned in December and that put us in a situation where we had to look for an interim candidate. We appreciate the years that the former city manager put in.”
Scarbrough said the former city manager, Mandy Luke, resigned due to personal reasons in December.
Currently, the role is being filled by two in-house officials, Jason Shultz and Jackie Jordon, according to city leaders.
Scarbrough hopes the city will have an interim city manager soon.
City Attorney Mitchell Moore’s office didn’t have a comment on Scarbrough’s indictment.
Scarbrough’s term will expire at the end of 2023.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.