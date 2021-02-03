Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in auto thefts, entering auto cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A stolen car was caught on camera with what investigators believe are the carjackers behind the wheel.
The video is from security cameras at Walmart on Cordele Road.
As you watch the video, pay close attention to the clothing the people are wearing, in case you see something that could help catch the culprits.
There are three suspects in motor vehicle thefts and multiple entering auto cases over the past weekend in Lee County.
Investigators said the suspects appear to be three males and a female.
They are wearing masks due to the pandemic, but some things to look out for are shoes and other clothing.
Sgt. First Class Investigator Chris Allen said these auto thefts are an outcome of not locking doors or taking keys out of the car.
“We’ve had six vehicles stolen just because the keys were left in there,” said Allen.
Allen said locking your doors and tidying up your car, where no valuables are left in the open, will help eliminate other crime.
“This is a deadly spiral and they’re using these vehicles to commit armed robberies and to commit drive-by shootings,” said Allen.
Allen said cars, wallets and firearms were some of the things stolen. He wants the community to know that when you leave your keys in your car, nine times out of 10, house keys are connected.
“Now, whoever stole that vehicle has your house keys, the danger factor has been escalated,” says Allen.
If you think you know who any of the people are, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Lee County Sheriffs Office at (229) 759-6012.
