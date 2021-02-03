Lee Co, Ga. school administrators say social media post with racial slur handled “appropriately”

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A social media post made by a pair of students at a school in Lee County, Georgia that contained a racial epithet prompted a quick resolution.
Officials with the Lee County School System said they were made aware Tuesday of the social media post in question.
When school administrators were contacted, they were already aware of and handling the situation, which was “handled...quickly and appropriately,” according to a Facebook post.
The school system makes clear that they do not condone the behavior displayed by these two students.
“Our expectation is that there is a mutual respect amongst our students and we will continue to provide each student an environment in which they feel safe, valued and nurtured,” the post concluded.
Details on how the situation was handled and the social media post in question have not been released.
