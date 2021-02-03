ICE detainee from Mexico passes away from COVID-19 at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Mexican detainee in the custody of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has died from COVID-19 complications at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
57-year-old Felipe Montes passed away on Jan. 30 after being admitted to the hospital on Jan. 10. Hospital medical officials reported Montes’ primary cause of death as cardiopulmonary arrest, secondary to complications of COVID-19.
Montes was placed in ICE custody at the Stewart Detention Center on Dec. 28.
The agency says that they have followed all protocols in reporting the death, alerting the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility.
ICE has also reported Montes’ death to the Mexican Consulate who have alerted his next of kin.
The agency also says that it is committed to the health and welfare of all those in their custody and will be conducting an agency-wide review of Montes’ death, as is the case with all deaths in custody.
