‘FLEX’ Program in Fitzgerald encourages young entrepreneurs

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Student entrepreneurs are putting their work on display at Fitzgerald High School.
It’s a competition that’s helping them to “FLEX” their entrepreneurial talents.
With $5,000 on the line, students at Fitzgerald High School are bringing their business ideas to the forefront in hopes of creating Southwest Georgia’s next big thing.
“I’m really competitive, I like this kind of stuff,” said Halle Bynum, the founder of H & L Marketing.
Bynum and her brother’s business is one of the three top student-led businesses in this year’s competition.
“I’m more of the person who goes and meets with our customers and he’s more of the person who packages out products and delivers them,” Bynum explained.
Their product? Peanuts with multiple flavors.
“Hardy Farms mentioned, ‘Hey, we have these roasted peanuts and we thought, why don’t we do that, that’s a great idea,” said Bynum.
They come in four flavors: Sriracha, salted, dill pickle and crushed pepper.
Hal Wiley, the CEO of the Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy, said he created this program to teach his students the successes and failures that come with being an entrepreneur, even against all odds.
“COVID didn’t stop the world from turning, we still have to operate, so we still have to make adjustments,” Wiley said.
All three participants will showcase their product to a panel of judges.
Final presentations for the FLEX Competition will be live-streamed from the Grand Theatre in Fitzgerald on March 16.
Further details of the final round will be released during the second week of March.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.