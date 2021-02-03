Elderly Ga. woman scammed out of thousands after being told she won the lottery; scammer arrested

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A months-long investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into the exploitation and abuse of an elderly Talbot County woman has ended in an arrest.
The GBI arrested 62-year-old Fred Bales Monday and charged him with eights counts of of exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person.
In October 2020, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate allegations of elder abuse.
During the investigation, the GBI learned that a 79-year-old woman had been contacted by Bales and several unknown individuals who told her she had won the lottery and a car. In order to receive her “winnings,” the woman was told she needed to send Bales money for processing fees.
On several occasions in anticipation of receiving these items, the woman sent Bales cash, checks and money via wire transfer. The amount of money sent totaled approximately $61,200.
The GBI says the investigation is ongoing and could involve more elderly victims.
