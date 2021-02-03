Albany business owner shot during attempted car break-in

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business owner was shot during an attempted car break-in Tuesday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
It happened around midnight at Lucky Break Billiards in the 2200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, according to APD.
Police said the two owners were closing up and saw two men trying to break into their car. The owners startled the two, which the men then shot at them.
One of the owners was hit in his thigh, and both went back inside the business until police and EMS arrived, according to APD.
APD officials said arrests have not been made at this time.
Lucky Break Billiards did not want to make any comments at this time.
