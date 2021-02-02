30-year project could drastically change Albany’s sewage system

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are looking to drastically improve the city’s sewer system — at a cost of millions of dollars.
The City of Albany uses a combined sewage system.
This means it has sanitary and storm sewer pipes going into the same stream, according to Dr. Joseph Threadcraft, president of Threadcraft Engineering Inc.
Threadcraft gave Albany City Commissioners a number of proposed improvements at a Tuesday meeting. The proposals ranged from $7-$57 million in costs.
Threadcraft said the city would have to spend at least $10 million on sewage improvements.
City Manager Sharon Subadan said the funding could come from several places, including loans and grants.
City commissioners didn’t take official action Tuesday, but they say improvements need to be done.
Improvements would take at least 30 years to complete.
