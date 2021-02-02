VSU helping low income families file taxes for free

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Tax filing season officially kicks off with the IRS on Feb. 12.
A group of Valdosta State University (VSU) students, led by an accounting professor, are helping low-income South Georgia families file their taxes for free.
“Just helping everybody from the community. Sometimes, it’s people we know from here in the college. We do a lot of college student returns. Some people who can’t afford to get their taxes done or don’t have the online capabilities to do that so it’s just kind of nice to get to give back,” said Theodore Worms, president of Beta Alpha Psi.
In 2019, the organization joined the volunteer income tax program partnered with the IRS to help the community.
They give tax assistance and preparation for families with incomes less than $65,000 a year.
Dr. Raymond Elson, an accounting professor at VSU, oversees the program.
Elson said it’s a great opportunity to give back.
“So, we are providing service to community partners and we are also helping our students develop skills, as well as by learning to work together as a team and of course, learning how to prepare tax returns,” said Elson.
Elson said it’s a structured program, and all volunteers must be certified by the IRS first.
This year, they have about 10 volunteers.
He said students can earn credits.
In 2019, they helped with 33 returns and 73 in 2020.
There was an economic impact of over $100,000, which includes the total amount of refunds the clients got, plus any fee they would have had to pay to hire a tax preparer.
This year, with COVID restrictions in place at VSU, there will a few changes when it comes to meeting with the clients.
“I think one of the things I’ll miss this year is really seeing the smile on people’s faces when we have provided the service for them. With the masks, it’s going be difficult to see the smiles this year,” said Elson.
Here’s how to take part in the program:
Individuals and families interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can email tnworms@valdosta.edu or relson@valdosta.edu for more information.
Beta Alpha Psi volunteers are available to meet with clients from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays, beginning Feb. 9. The site is the Health Sciences and Business Administration lobby, 2525 North Patterson Street, which is across from South Georgia Medical Center.
Some documents needed:
- W2s
- Other sources of income statements
- Social Security statements
- 1098T Tuition Forms
- 1099s
- Childcare expenses
- Student interest statements
They will begin taking clients starting Tuesday, Feb. 9, so now is the time for everyone to gather their W2 statements and other tax information.
