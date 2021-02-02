Valdosta Main Street kicks off annual ‘Love Downtown Valdosta’ campaign

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Main Street is gearing up to kick off a month-long “Love Downtown Valdosta” marketing campaign.
This campaign will run through the entire month of February, from Feb. 1-28, and encourage residents to visit the downtown shops and restaurants in some of the slower spending months.
Main Street Director Ellen Hill said the campaign is a way to remind people to come and show their love for downtown.
”So, usually this time of the year, it’s slower for our businesses in downtown. We are right off the holiday rush. We are trying to get back into the groove of the year. People are kinda slowing down where they are going, buying presents and stuff or just doing their shopping locally. So, that’s why we wanted to do it. We want to make sure people remember to shop local, especially during the slower times of the year,” said Hill.
The second part of this promotion is the Valdosta Love Lock Fence, which is inspired by the Paris padlocks of love fence.
Visitors can add a lock to the fence, located in Bennie’s Alley, to signify their unbreakable love for their partner, children, or even pets. This is a free public art project that citizens are encouraged to participate in.
For more information, call (229) 259-3577.
