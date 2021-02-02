Suspect in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing arrested

UPDATE: On Feb. 2, the Albany Police Department said that Bernardo Litic Thompson was arrested in connection to this incident.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man that was identified as the suspect in the 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing was arrested, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Bernardo Litic Thompson, 31, was arrested in Tifton on Tuesday. Thompson was wanted in connection to the death of Meesha Patel, who died after an attempted carjacking in November 2018.
An APD spokesperson said Thompson is being held in the Tift County Jail and will be brought back to Albany on Tuesday.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.