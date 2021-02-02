South Georgia Technical College Jets drop tough loss to NJCAA’s 2nd ranked Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Ga. (WALB) - The South Georgia Technical College Jets traveled to Tallahassee Community College and came up short in an 81–60 loss to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) second place Division I team Monday night. The Jets dropped to 1–4 overall while the Eagles moved to 5–0 on the season.
The Jets have faced five NJCAA nationally ranked or honorable mention opponents in their first five outings this season.
The TCC Eagles were 3rd in the nation when the Jets played them in their opening game of the season and wound up losing in an intense match-up, 84–68.
The Jets then took on Chipola, who received votes in the national ranking, and lost 81–58. In the third game of the season, the Jets upset Northwest Florida State College, 77–73. Northwest Florida was ranked 23rd in the nation.
South Georgia Tech traveled to South Carolina to play USC Salkehatchie over the weekend and fell 83–62 to the 22nd best team in the nation before losing to the second-ranked Tallahassee Eagles, 81–60 Monday night.
“We have probably played one of the toughest schedules in the nation so far this season,” said South Georgia Technical College Jets interim head coach Chris Ballauer. “I am extremely proud of the way this team has played each game with intensity. They did not give up. I believe that we are getting better every day and once we open up with our conference games, we should be ready for whatever we face.”
The Jets struggled in the first half against Tallahassee. They only managed to score 20 points and shot less than 22% from the floor. They were down 44–20 at the end of the first half. The Jets rallied in the second half and outscored Tallahassee 40–37 in the second half but it was too little and the Eagles won, 81–60.
SGT had 30 turnovers on the night, shot 27.4% from the field, and only hit four of 23 three-pointers, for a 17.4% shooting percentage. They did make 73.3% of their foul shots. On the other side of the court, Tallahassee shot 40% from the field, 35.5% from the three-point line, and 70% from the free-throw line. They had four players in double-figures.
Freshman guard Will Johnston led the Jets with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Joshua Pain, another freshman guard was close behind with 12 points, four rebounds, and one assist.
Sophomore forward Jalen Reynolds had a double-double night with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Those three were the only Jets in double-digits. Freshman guard Marvin McGhee and sophomore guard Jordan Stephens scored six points. Justice Hayes accounted for four points and freshman Keundre Campbell and sophomore Nikola Sasaroga closed out the scoring with three points each.
The Jets will host USC Salkehatchie in the Hangar on Saturday, February 6, at 3:00 p.m.
They are scheduled to play their first conference game on Tuesday, February 9th in Macon at Central Georgia Tech.
Those two teams will have a rematch in Americus on Thursday, February 11th at 7 p.m...
The Jets and Lady Jets have a doubleheader at home on Saturday, February 13. The Lady Jets will host Central Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. and the Jets will host Andrew College at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.