SGMC’s new Mercer residency program set to bring over 40 physicians

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is making history.
In a few months, they’ll begin accepting applications for the Mercer University School of Medicine Residency Program. The first of its kind at SGMC.
In June last year, the two announced their partnership for the residency program. But before being able to move forward, they had to receive approval from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
Recently, they were notified that the program was approved and now, they are ready to start accepting applications in July.
Hospital officials said this program will benefit not only the hospital but the community as a whole.
“This is going to be important for several reasons, number one, as an organization, we are the region destination for health care services, that can not be responsibly provided elsewhere in our region. So, we have a lot of training opportunities for these residents,” said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer.
Dawson said the goal is to train the students to serve the rural and underserved communities, in hopes they will stay after completion.
“What’s going to be important for this, for members of our community is that once these physicians come to an area to train and they complete their training there, about 60 percent of physicians will remain within about 100 miles of the place where they completed their residency program. So, this is going to have an extreme impact on the level of healthcare we can provide to those residing in South Georgia,” said Dawson.
Dr. Gregory Beale is the pulmonary physician and director of infectious diseases and control prevention at the hospital. Now, he has a new role as program director for the internal medicine program.
“They are going to be expected to provide competent care to their patients,” said Beale.
Beale said students will get exposed to things they learned in medical school but probably never got to actually experience it.
He said there will be two programs available.
Internal medicine and emergency medicine residency.
Beale is looking forward to having a lot of doctors walking around.
SGMC will educate 42 residents per year.
“I think it will be good for the community, I got here in 1991 and I can tell you there is not enough primary care in this region to meet the needs of the patients. And I think this will go a long way to fulfill that need in primary care here,” said Beale.
The program will launch in July 2022.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.