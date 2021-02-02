Phoebe reports Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System has released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of Tuesday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 92
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 22
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,897
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 232
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 58
- Total vaccines administered – 17,059
“Over the last three days, we have admitted 12 COVID-19 patients in Albany. That is our lowest three-day total in nearly two months and an indication we may have passed the peak of our winter surge,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “We hope that will be the last major surge of this pandemic, though experts are concerned new, more contagious variants of the virus could increase the infection rate significantly in the spring.”
“The virus continues to take a heart-wrenching toll on our communities. Thirty-eight COVID-19 patients in our health system lost their lives in January, making it the third deadliest month of the pandemic behind only the early days of our COVID-19 fight last March and April. We must continue to take the virus seriously. The end of the pandemic may be in sight, but only if we take the proper steps to protect ourselves and those around us.”
