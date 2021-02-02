Nashville mayor indicted on theft charges

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - The Nashville mayor was recently indicted by a Berrien County grand jury, according to a release from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
Taylor Scarbrough, 56, was indicted on multiple theft charges in connection to an August 2020 incident. He was indicted on theft by conversion and theft by deception charges.
The incident, which was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, involved a damaged excavator.
This indictment marked the first grand jury in almost a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to District Attorney Dick Perryman.
