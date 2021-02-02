Motorsports park operator accused of crimes in driver death

CLIMAX, Ga. (AP) - A southwest Georgia man faces charges after a death last year at a racetrack he operated.
Insurance Commissioner John F. King says that 58-year-old Dan Cobb of Cairo was arrested earlier this month following an Oct. 10, 2020, death at Climax Motor Sports Park.
Investigators filed charges saying Cobb didn’t have a license to operate the park south of Climax, devoted to off-roading and mud-driving.
King says Cobb also didn’t have an ambulance standing by or appropriate insurance coverage. All those are high and aggravated misdemeanors.
Jason Hungerbuhler of Malabar, Florida died in October after he was trapped in a large truck. Cobb turned himself in to Decatur County sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 9 and is free on bail.
