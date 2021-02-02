Leesburg officer searches for kidney donor

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The National Kidney Foundation says that over 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney transplant waiting list each month. Now a South Georgia lawman finds himself in that situation.
Charles “Allen” Barnhill, a juvenile investigator for the Leesburg Police Department, and School Resource Officer at Lee County Middle School West, is on that list, after being diagnosed with stage four kidney failure about a year ago.
Allen says since his diagnosis, his fellow officers have donated their sick time, money, and blood and tissue samples, attempting to find Allen a new kidney.
He was recently placed on the transplant list at the Mayo Clinic, and is still looking for a donor.
“You have to be a certain age, be in good health. Of course, be O positive,” Barnhill said. “If you’re not the same blood type, as I am but you like to donate, there’s a program where they do a ‘one for one,’ where you would donate your kidney, and it would go to someone else, but it would move me to the top of the list.”
According to Allen, it could take up to three years for the clinic to find him a match.
If you’d like to donate to Allen, or keep up with his medical journey, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.